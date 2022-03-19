Cairo: Saudi authorities have warned it will take legal action against those who use wheat as fodder for cattle, citing global grain shortages on global markets due to the war in Ukraine.
The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture said that some fodder factories buy wheat from local growers to use it as an input in cattle fodder.
“This practice contradicts the ministry’s objectives of securing needs from this major commodity and keenness to achieve part of self-sufficiency,” the ministry added, according to Saudi news portal Sabq.
The ministry cited jitters at global markets and repercussions on grain prices, mainly wheat.
The Ukraine-Russia conflict has fed world fears about a severe wheat shortage as both countries are main suppliers.