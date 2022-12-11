Dubai: The Saudi Public Security has announced that any vehicle trying to enter Saudi Arabia from Qatar without a prior permit will be sent back.
It added that the entry of GCC citizens and expats with their private vehicles to Qatar requires prior permission.
In a statement issued yesterday, the public security warned that any vehicles that do not have a parking reservation on the Qatari side and vehicles for which no reservation is made for bus services at the Salwa border crossing will also be returned.
The Public Security added that all travellers wishing to go to Qatar with their private vehicles are required to get a permit issued for the vehicle at least 12 hours before the travel date.
Earlier last week, the Qatari Ministry of Interior announced that GCC citizens and residents, who are not World Cup ticket holders, will be allowed to enter the country through its various ports without the need for a Hayya card.