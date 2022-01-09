Cairo: A 120-room hotel looking after camels has been set up in Saudi Arabia, becoming the world’s first such facility, an official has said.
More than 50 persons attend to camels in the unique hotel offering room service, housekeeping, camel care and guarding to the popular animal, spokesman for the Saudi Camel Club Mohammed Al Harbi added.
The Rest Assured Hotel offers five-star services including serving meals, hot milk, and taking care of camels’ appearance, he said in a presentation video.
“This hotel is the first of its kind in the world, but in a different and new style,” Al Harbi added. “Everything is available ranging from cleaning rooms to warm air-conditioning,” he added.
Payment is per night that costs approximately SR400 and checkout is at 12.30pm.
Camels are a popular animal closely linked to heritage in Saudi Arabia. The animal has long been dubbed as the “ship of the desert”, being the lifeline for desert dwellers.
The kingdom is currently holding the sixth edition of the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, an annual event and the world’s such biggest pageant.