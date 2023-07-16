Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced plans to establish 59 logistics zones by 2030, a move that underscores the country’s commitment to its ambitious Vision 2030, officials revealed at a reception held in London.
The event, hosted by the Saudi Transport General Authority, was attended by key figures such as the Saudi Ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid Bn Bandar Bin Sultan, Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Acting Chairman of the Transport General Authority, Dr Rumaih Al Rumaih, as well as ambassadors, delegates, members of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), and stakeholders in the sector.
In his speech, Prince Khalid emphasised the significance of the recent developments in the country’s maritime sector, attributing them to the Kingdom’s steadfast dedication towards realising Vision 2030. He highlighted the progress made in logistics services, the strengthening ties with the IMO, and Saudi Arabia’s support for the marine environment.
“Our aim by 2030 is to be among the top ten countries in the Logistics Performance Index,” Dr. Al Rumaih stated, outlining the plans to set up 59 logistics zones and to boost port capacity to more than 40 million containers.
He added, “We’ve made substantial strides in enhancing the marine environment, and we are pleased to be fostering collaborations with the IMO and its member states on initiatives that bolster climate action and cooperation among seafarers.”
The Deputy Minister also announced the Maritime Industry Sustainability Conference, slated for September 4-6, 2023, and themed “Innovation for a Greener Future”.