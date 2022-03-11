Cairo: Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated Muslims can now undertake Umrah or lesser pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia under certain conditions as part of recently relaxed restrictions against COVID-19 in the country, a local newspaper has reported.
Such Muslims are also allowed to pray at the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mohammed Mosque in Medina provided they are not infected with COVID-19 or have not come in touch with other persons who tested positive for the disease, Okaz added.
The latest move comes after the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has lifted several precautionary measures including cancellations of permits for praying at the Grand Mosque and visiting the Prophet’s Mosque, the paper added.
The Ministry this week said the immunisation check to enter the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has been scrapped for all worshippers.
The ministry has also cancelled the once-obligatory registration of immunisation data for overseas Muslims to get an Umrah permit.
A mandatory presentation of a negative PCR test result to get access to both sacred places has been lifted too.
Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia lifted most anti-coronavirus re-strictions as virus infection rates have significantly declined in the kingdom.
This included scrapping physical distancing among worshippers at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque. Still, worshippers are required to wear face masks.
Saudi authorities also cancelled mandatory PCR tests as well as institutional and home quarantine for arrivals in the kingdom.