Cairo: Undergoing cosmetic procedures and resultant changes do not affect travel procedures, according to a Saudi security official, who said authorities in the kingdom employ advanced techniques to verify passengers’ identities.
“Surgery for medical or cosmetic reasons for men or women and changes in facial features from the passport photo will not affect their passing through the passport search gates at airports,” spokesman for the Saudi Interior Ministry Col. Talal Al Shalhoub was quoted as telling Okaz newspaper.
“In case of leaving the country and returning to it after undergoing a cosmetic operation even with a big percentage (of change), this would not stop finalising entry procedures even if the photo in the passport does not conform to the real features of the face,” he added.
According to the official, ports and airports in the kingdom utilise advanced techniques including finger and eye printing to recognise passport holders.
The Saudi General Directorate of Passports approves the passport photo based on the photo earlier accredited by civil affairs authorities for the issuance or renewal of the identification card.
Cosmetic surgery has been increasingly popular in the Arab region in recent years, according to specialists.
Some clients undergo cosmetic surgery to look like celebrities.
“This category is obsessed with the operations and expect that the doctor will turn them into a copy of a certain celebrity,” plastic surgery consultant Khaled Al Zahrani.
He, however, cautioned that some medical professionals are ready to perform any operation in return for money, causing “disastrous results” such as deformities and health problems.