Saudi Arabia to privatise military uniform factory

Move aims to boost private-sector role in defence and drive economic diversification

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
File photo: Saudi security forces during the military parade.
X/SPA

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has launched the privatisation process for its state-owned Military Uniform and Accessories Factory (MUAF), in a move aimed at boosting private-sector participation in the defence industry and advancing the Kingdom’s economic diversification strategy.

The Saudi Military Industries Company (MIC), in coordination with the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and the National Centre for Privatisation (NCP), announced the opening of the Expression of Interest (EOI) and Request for Qualification (RFQ) phase.

The factory, which operates in Riyadh and Al Kharj, will be fully transferred to private ownership through a purchase agreement.

The transition will comply with regulatory and licensing requirements set by the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), while ensuring continuity in the production of both military and non-military uniforms and accessories.

The privatisation is also expected to expand the factory’s capacity, create new business-to-business opportunities, and support export growth.

The government pledged that the transfer will include a smooth transition of operations, workforce, and supply-chain management under private-sector control.

Local and international investors have been invited to review details of the privatisation process on the NCP website, with the deadline for submission of Statements of Qualification set for October 16.

Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
