Dubai: Saudi Arabia will open the management of four of its airports to the private sector starting in 2025, Minister of Investment Khalid Al Falih announced on Sunday.

Speaking at the first Global Logistics Forum at the King Abdullah Financial Center in Riyadh, Al Falih emphasised the Kingdom’s commitment to expanding its logistics capabilities and enhancing its position as a global green energy leader.

Al Falih stressed that regional supply chain networks are of strategic importance, underscoring Saudi Arabia’s pivotal location at the crossroads of East-West and North-South trade routes.

He highlighted the potential for stronger maritime ties between Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Oman, and pointed to the Gulf Railway Grid as a vital element for further integrating regional logistics infrastructure.

Al Falih noted that Saudi Arabia’s 30 ports currently account for 80 percent of regional transportation, a figure he expects to rise as demand increases and clean energy initiatives expand.

The Global Logistics Forum, held under the patronage of King Salman, brings together logistics leaders to address challenges and opportunities within the sector.

The three-day event, which began on Saturday, includes sessions on global trade, sustainable technologies, and infrastructure investments, with 120 speakers comprising ministers, experts, and industry leaders.

Discussions at the forum focus on various topics such as sustainability, trade flexibility, and technology-driven transformation in logistics.

The event aims to foster international cooperation and promote innovative solutions to adapt logistics services to the changing global landscape.