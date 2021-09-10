Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced it will launch women’s soccer league in the country during the coming months to form the first women’s national team, local media reported.
This was revealed by Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Soccer Association Yasser Al Meshal while announcing the “Strategy for Transforming Saudi Football” in the presence of Minister of Sports Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Turki Al Faisal in Riyadh.
“We will work to increase the number of competitions in all regions to 50 competitions by 2025,” Al Meshal said. “We aim to reach more than a thousand Saudi female players soon.”
“We aim to develop the Saudi soccer system by renewing the structure of competitions and using technology to identify and develop talent skills, and many other goals that will contribute to building a promising future for Saudi football,” he added.
He stressed that the comprehensive strategy would put Saudi soccer on the right path for the Kingdom to become one of the elite countries in football. “We’re targeting to create a national team that will be among the top 20 by 2034.”