Cairo: Traffic authorities in Saudi Arabia have warned motorists against causing noise near schools, saying the offence is punishable by fines of up to SR500.
The General Directorate of Traffic added that causing noise near educational buildings distracts students’ attention. This offence is punishable by fines ranging from SR300 to 500, authorities said.
More than 6 million students in different educational stages returned to school on Sunday across Saudi Arabia after a two-month summer vacation.
The three-semester school year in the kingdom is spread over 38 weeks and feature 60-day different holidays, in addition to a 68-day summer break.
According to an official schedule, the first semester runs until November 16. The second semester is due to begin 10 days later and run until February 22. The third is scheduled to start March 3 and end on June 10.
As of the new school year in the kingdom, new subjects such as earth sciences, space and event managements are introduced in the secondary school stage.
Transport authorities have, meanwhile, urged students to deal only with licensed school buses. The Transport General Authority (TGA) explained that dealing with licensed buses guarantee students’ safety and rights.
TGA has also obligated drivers of school buses to comply with certain conditions to be eligible to do the job. They must have a driving licence, be at least 25 years of age, hold a certificate stating having no criminal record and attended an accredited course on first aid.
Other terms include the necessity of having passed a medical examination set by TGA and a vocational efficiency test.