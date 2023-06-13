Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has announced the Saudisation of seven economic activities as well as the first phase of the motor vehicle periodic inspection (MVPI) sector.
The initiative was launched across all regions of the Kingdom June 12. The ministry expects that this move will generate approximately 17,000 jobs for Saudi citizens.
As part of the initial phase, half of the jobs within the MVPI service outlets will be localized. In the subsequent phase, 100 per cent Saudisation will be achieved.
Major roles within the MVPI sector, including site manager, assistant manager, quality manager, financial supervisor, site supervisor, inspection technician, and others will be Saudised, creating over 5,000 job opportunities for Saudis.
The seven economic activities undergoing localisation are outlets for selling safety equipment, elevators, artificial turf and swimming pools, water purification and navigation devices, catering equipment and electric vehicles, pneumatic weapons, and packaging equipment.
The ministry said that these activities will offer more than 12,000 job opportunities for young Saudi men and women in roles such as branch manager, supervisor, cashier, and customer service.
To assist businesses in understanding the new rules, the ministry has released two guides detailing the localisation process for the seven economic sectors and the MVPI sector.
Companies are urged to comply with the new Saudisation regulations to avoid any statutory penalties. However, the ministry did not say what penalities it would impose on violating companies.