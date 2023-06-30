Dubai: The Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics, Saleh Al Jasser, has revealed that comprehensive studies are underway to connect the Haramain High-Speed Train with the Mashair Train, aiming to provide enhanced transportation services for Hajj pilgrims.
In an interview with local media, Al Jasser disclosed that the transportation system, in collaboration with the Royal Commission for Mecca City and Holy Sites, is meticulously analyzing the best solutions to establish a direct link between these two routes through the central area of Mecca. The integration of the Haramain and Mashair trains would streamline travel for pilgrims, ensuring greater convenience and efficiency.
Highlighting the increasing popularity of the Mashair Train, Al Jasser stated that this year alone, approximately 1.5 million passengers have utilized its services. To accommodate the surge in demand, additional trips will be operated in the upcoming days.
Furthermore, Al Jasser emphasized the pivotal role played by the Haramain Train in facilitating transportation between Mecca and Medina via Jeddah, King Abdullah Economic City, Rabigh, as well as connecting King Abdulaziz International Airport with Mecca and Jeddah with Medina.
The seamless connectivity provided by the Haramain Train has significantly contributed to the smooth movement of pilgrims between the two holy cities, alleviating logistical challenges and enhancing the overall pilgrimage experience