Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that spring thunderstorms and rain will continue in most regions of the Kingdom from Monday to Thursday.
Areas such as Asir, Al Baha, Jazan, Makkah, Najran, Al-Qassim, Riyadh, and Hail will experience strong winds with speeds exceeding 55 km/h, resulting in dust and reduced visibility.
These regions will also see heavy to moderate torrential rains accompanied by hail. The weather system is expected to impact the Tabuk region on Monday and the Medina region on both Monday and Tuesday.
Furthermore, Mecca, the Eastern region, Tabuk, Al Jouf, and the Northern Borders are set to experience active downward winds, hail, and moderate thunderstorms during this period.
Over the past period, Saudi Arabia witnessed heavy rains that caused serious traffic jams. On Wednesday, hail disrupted traffic on the road between the Taif governorate and the town of Al Hawiyah, both located in the Mecca region, with videos shared on social media showing cars stranded on the hail-filled road at 1 p.m. Saudi time.