Cairo: Three people of one family had died in a fire that erupted in their house in north-western Saudi Arabia.

Four others were hospitalised with injuries from the house blaze in Haql governorate in the Tabuk province, the Saudi civil defence said late Friday.

The service added that its personnel had extinguished the fire, the cause of which is being investigated.

The dead were the family’s head, his wife and one of their children due to suffocation from inhalation of smoke, Saudi news portal Akhbar24 reported.

Four other members of the family are being treated at a local hospital, it added. There was no word about their health condition.

In July, four children died while sleeping after a fire had erupted in the family house in Al Ahsa governorate in eastern Saudi Arabia.

The fire was reportedly sparked by an electrical short circuit on the ground floor, and soon spread to the second floor where the children were sleeping.

In May, authorities in the Saudi port city of Jeddah closed down a famous market, citing violations of safety standards, after Al Sawarikh Souq had seen two fires in less than two weeks.

On May 12, civil defence put out a fire at the market, saying the blaze did not result in casualties. The cause of the fire, which gutted an unspecified number of shops, was not given.

On May 21, another fire broke out at the market.

Set up in 1980, the souq, comprising 12,000 shops, was temporarily shut down as a precautionary measure during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Sawarikh is believed to be the largest popular market in Saudi Arabia. It stretches in south of Jeddah on around 1 million square metres, employing more than 20,000 workers.