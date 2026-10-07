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Saudi Arabia suspends four Umrah service firms over unlicensed accommodation

Four overseas agents also suspended after pilgrims were housed in unlicensed facilities

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The action was taken as part of continuing inspections aimed at ensuring Umrah service providers comply with approved rules and requirements, protecting pilgrims' rights and improving the quality of services.
The action was taken as part of continuing inspections aimed at ensuring Umrah service providers comply with approved rules and requirements, protecting pilgrims' rights and improving the quality of services.
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Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has suspended four Umrah service companies and four overseas agents after violations were detected involving pilgrims being accommodated in unlicensed facilities.

The ministry said the violations affected a number of Umrah pilgrims and that the companies had been suspended and referred to the committee responsible for reviewing pilgrims' complaints for investigation and the imposition of penalties under applicable regulations.

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The action was taken as part of continuing inspections aimed at ensuring Umrah service providers comply with approved rules and requirements, protecting pilgrims' rights and improving the quality of services.

The ministry said it would continue field and digital monitoring of Umrah companies, service providers and overseas agents to ensure compliance with regulatory and operational requirements.

Inspections will also monitor whether contracted services are being delivered as agreed, identify violations and take legal action against offenders.

The ministry urged Saudi Umrah companies and overseas agents to comply with regulations and fulfil their obligations towards pilgrims.

It said enforcement action against violators would continue as part of efforts to raise compliance standards, improve service quality and enhance the Umrah experience in line with the objectives of Saudi Arabia's Pilgrim Experience Program, part of Vision 2030.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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