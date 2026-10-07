The action was taken as part of continuing inspections aimed at ensuring Umrah service providers comply with approved rules and requirements, protecting pilgrims' rights and improving the quality of services.

The ministry said it would continue field and digital monitoring of Umrah companies, service providers and overseas agents to ensure compliance with regulatory and operational requirements.

Inspections will also monitor whether contracted services are being delivered as agreed, identify violations and take legal action against offenders.

The ministry urged Saudi Umrah companies and overseas agents to comply with regulations and fulfil their obligations towards pilgrims.

It said enforcement action against violators would continue as part of efforts to raise compliance standards, improve service quality and enhance the Umrah experience in line with the objectives of Saudi Arabia's Pilgrim Experience Program, part of Vision 2030.