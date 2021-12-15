Cairo: Saudi authorities have urged arrivals at the kingdom’s ports to disclose earlier visits to coronavirus-stricken countries, warning that failure to do so entails tough legal measures.
The kingdom’s public prosecution has said that violators face fines of up to SR500,000.
Offenders as well as operators of transport means used in such trips could also be prosecuted for any damage resulting from the offence.
“Deliberate intention of non-disclosure results in tough legal liability,” the prosecution was quoted as saying by Saudi media.
The measures aim at preventing the spread of serious diseases and protecting public health.
Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia suspended flights to and from 15 African countries due to concerns over the new coronavirus variant Omicron.
Exempted from the entry ban are travellers who have stayed at least 14 days outside any of these countries.