Cairo: Traffic authorities in Saudi Arabia have urged motorists to allocate seats for children inside cars to ensure their safety.
Non-use of a child safety seat is considered a traffic infringement, punishable by fines ranging from SR300 to SR500, Saudi news portal Ajel quoted the kingdom’s General Department of Traffic as saying.
Last November, traffic authorities in Saudi Arabia started registering tickets for motorists failing to introduce the child safety seat.
A fine of up to SR500 is imposed if the motorist transports a child under 10 years in the front seat.
In recent years, Saudi Arabia has tightened traffic rules and penalties to boost road safety.