Dubai: The Saudi security committee overseeing shops selling and sewing military clothes in Riyadh has confiscated over 40,000 military ranks and emblems, along with 230 military uniforms for violating the regulations for selling and sewing military clothing.
Additionally, a shop operating without a licence was closed down. The operation, directed by Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz, Governor of Riyadh, and his deputy, Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Aziz, involved multiple agencies including the Ministry of National Guard, Riyadh Police, and Riyadh Municipality.
The committee’s ongoing inspections are part of efforts to enforce compliance and control illegal practices in the sale and manufacturing of military gear.