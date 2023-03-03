Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced that Riyadh’s ambitious metro project will be completed before the end of 2023 or at the latest, the beginning of 2024, local media reported.
During an interview on Rotana Khalijia channel’s programme “In the Picture,” Prince Faisal Bin Abdul Aziz Bin Ayyaf, Mayor of Riyadh, said that the Riyadh Metro is the largest infrastructure project ever to be implemented in the city.
With six lines and 84 stations, the metro will play a critical role in alleviating Riyadh’s traffic woes where 90 per cent of trips currently rely on cars.
Prince Faisal emphasised that the metro would offer an alternative to driving, significantly reducing travel time for commuters and attract more people to use public transportation.
Regarding the public parking plan in Riyadh’s congested central area, he stated that the first phase would be implemented within the next two years.
The Mayor also highlighted the issue of frequent street excavations in Riyadh and announced that a model has been developed to establish a center that handles the operation of organising the excavation between different areas, ensuring that they are all completed at the same time. He revealed a new plan that focuses on vertical expansion and the development of multiple centers to distribute the population density and traffic trips, rather than relying on a single centre.