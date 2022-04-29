Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced that citizens from the kingdom and other GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) states will now be able to travel to and fro using their IDs.
The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) said it has lifted the suspension on the use of IDs as a valid travel document for Saudi citizens as well as for GCC citizens. The Jawazat urged citizens to ensure they have met all requirements, emphasizing that the family registry card is not a valid document for travel.
The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has previously suspended the use of national ID cards for travel to and from the Kingdom following the outbreak of coronavirus in February 2020. During thepandemic period, passport was considered as the valid travel document.