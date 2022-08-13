Cairo: A restaurant in Saudi Arabia has launched an initiative offering free meals to the poor round the year, a Saudi newspaper has said.
At the door of the restaurant in Rafha governorate in northern Saudi Arabia, a notice in Arabic invites the poor to walk in. “If you have no money, don’t be embarrassed and leave you and your family without food. Please come in and take what you and your family needs,” reads the notice.
Owner of the restaurant Badr Al Shamari told news portal Sabq that the gesture seeks to support the poor and the less fortunate by providing them with a variety of meals for free.
“The aim of the initiative is to gain Allah’s contentment and not to seek marketing or veiled publicity,” he said.
“The restaurant witnesses a high turnout from customers due to its quality menu and service as well as attractive location,” he added.