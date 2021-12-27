Dubai: Saudi Arabia reported heavy rains over the past 24 hours with some cities and governorates recording temperatures below freezing, local media reported.
According to a statement of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), Al Qurayyat governorate in the northern Al Jouf region and Turaif in the Northern Borders Region recorded the lowest temperatures in the Kingdom, with the mercury dropping below one degree Celsius at dawn Saturday.
The temperatures in Tabuk city reached 3 degrees Celsius while Hail recorded 5 degrees Celsius. Al Qurayyat, Turaif and other cities of the northern regions usually witness extreme sub-zero temperatures and heavy snowfall during the winter season.
In a report published on Sunday, NCM said most provinces of the Kingdom, including Mecca, Riyadh, Al Baha, Asir, Al Qassim, Eastern Province, Tabuk, the Northern Borders Region, Al Jouf and Hail will witness rainy winter weather from Tuesday.
Several regions in Saudi Arabia witnessed unstable weather conditions, especially the central and eastern parts, and videos of heavy and torrential rains lashing several regions have gone viral on social media.