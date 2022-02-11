Dubai: A student suspended for missing his exams has been reinstated to his university by the Saudi Prosecution of Oversight and Inspection of Prisons in the Kingdom’s Eastern Region.
The prosecution said it had earlier received a complaint from the father of one of the detainees, that the university had suspended his son, who had been arrested in a criminal case, for his absence from attending last semester’ exams.
The prosecution contacted the university after examining the complaint.
The university, which in turn urgently considered the prosecution’s request, has returned the suspended student to his university to complete his studies.
The prosecution confirmed that education is one of the statutory rights guaranteed by the regulations and instructions for detainees and prisoners in the Kingdom, while noting this right is protected according to advanced educational practices that are carried out in the Kingdom’s prisons.
It is noteworthy that the educational practices of detainees and prisoners are carried out in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, in its public and university departments, as well as to a qualification and training carried out according to high professional practices.