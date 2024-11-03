Riyadh: The Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) in Madinah successfully saved the life of a 70-year-old patient who suffered cardiac and respiratory arrest near the Prophet's Mosque.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, Dr. Ahmed bin Ali Al-Zahrani, Director General of the SRCA Madinah branch, stated that an emergency call was received about a patient in distress. A specialised ambulance team, equipped with motorcycles for rapid response, was immediately dispatched to the scene.

Within five minutes, the team successfully restored the patient's pulse using CPR, in accordance with approved medical protocols. The patient was then transported to the hospital for further treatment.