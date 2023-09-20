DUBAI: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday praised the “positive results” of negotiations with Yemen’s Houthi rebels after they visited the kingdom for peace talks, though Riyadh released few details on their discussions to end the war tearing at the Arab world’s poorest nation.

The five days of talks, which represented the highest-level, public negotiations with the Houthis in the kingdom, come as Saudi Arabia tries a renewed bid to end the yearslong coalition war it launched on Yemen.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry in a statement early Wednesday marking the end of the Houthis’ trip “welcomed the positive results of the serious discussions regarding reaching a road map to support the peace path in Yemen.”

“The kingdom continues to stand with Yemen and its brotherly people and ... encourages the Yemeni parties to sit at the negotiating table to reach a comprehensive and lasting political solution in Yemen under the supervision of the United Nations,” the statement read.

The Houthi delegation even met with Saudi Arabia’s defence minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, the brother of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, during their visit.

In a social media post, Prince Khalid referred to those visiting him as the “Sana’a delegation,” not using either the Houthis nor the rebel group’s formal name, Ansar Allah.

“I emphasised the kingdom’s support for Yemen and reaffirmed our commitment to promoting dialogue among all parties to reach a comprehensive political solution under UN supervision,” Prince Khalid said.

Mohammad Abdul Salam, the chief Houthi negotiator, wrote online that the rebels “held extensive meetings with the Saudi side in which we discussed some options and alternatives to overcome disagreements that previous rounds touched upon.”

“We will submit them to the leadership for consultation and in a way that will help in speeding up the disbursement of salaries and addressing the issues of the humanitarian situation that our Yemeni people are suffering from, leading to a just, comprehensive and sustainable solution,” Abdul Salam said.

Salary payment

The Houthis long have demanded the Saudi-led coalition pay salaries of all state employees under its control — including its military forces — from Yemen’s oil and gas revenues, as well as open all airports and ports under Houthi control as part of any peace deal.

The rebel-controlled SABA news agency acknowledged the delegation’s return to Sana’a, without elaborating on the talks.

Officials at the United Nations, which is now hosting the annual General Assembly in New York drawing world leaders, did not immediately comment on the Saudi remarks. A joint statement issued by the United States and the foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council, a six-nation Gulf Arab bloc led by Riyadh, commended “Saudi Arabia’s sustained efforts to encourage Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue.”

“The ministers also emphasised their support for an inclusive, Yemeni-Yemeni political process under UN auspices that durably resolves the conflict,” that statement read.

Yemen’s conflict began in 2014 when the Houthis seized Sana’a and much of the country’s north. The internationally recognised government fled to the south and then into exile in Saudi Arabia.