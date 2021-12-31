Cairo: Saudi authorities have allowed pilgrims to head to the Grand Mosque in Mecca without having to buy transport tickets, saying the service is optional, a local newspaper said Friday.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that the Umrah pilgrims and other worshippers can now go directly to the holy site to undertake rituals without the need for buying the transport tickets after getting permits via a health app, Okaz reported.
Those who wish to buy transport tickets can get them via the Eatmarna app or at the bus terminal, the ministry added.
Cancelling the previously bought tickets can be conducted also via Eatmarna and get reimbursed within two working days on condition that the refund request is made during 14 days of the buying date, it explained.
In October last year, Saudi Arabia resumed Umrah or lesser pilgrimage after about seven months of suspension due to COVID-19.
Initially, 6,000 pilgrims from inside the kingdom per day were allowed into the Grand Mosque as part of a gradual resumption plan that later allowed overseas Muslims to head to perform Umrah.
Last October, the Grand Mosque and the Prophet Mosque in Medina returned to full capacity.