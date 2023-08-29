Dubai: As Saudi Arabia’s academic year commenced, the Tamim Al Dari School in the Mecca Region confronted an unimaginable sorrow. Bandar Abdul Aziz Khoj, a dedicated physical education instructor, succumbed to a sudden heart attack just as he was poised to engage with his students on first class on the first day of the new academic year.
The General Education Department extended its heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased teacher. “Bandar Abdul Aziz Khoj was a dedicated educator, and his sudden departure is a great loss to our educational community,” the department said in a statement.
Mohammad bin Ahmad Al Madkhali, Director of the General Education Department in Mecca, along with other educational leaders and colleagues from the Al Maabdah Education Office, participated in funeral prayers and offered condolences to the bereaved family this afternoon.
The tragic incident occurred amidst the return of over six million students across Saudi Arabia to their classrooms, heralding the start of the new academic year.