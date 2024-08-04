Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior conducted comprehensive inspections nationwide, leading to the arrest of more than 21,000 individuals for various law violation in a week from July 25.

The inspections, aimed at ensuring compliance with residency, labour and border security regulations, uncovered 21,049 violations across the Kingdom.

The breakdown of violations includes 13,209 related to residency regulations, 5,177 concerning border security and 2,663 involving labor laws.

Authorities apprehended 1,540 individuals attempting to illegally enter the Kingdom, with the majority identified as Yemenis and Ethiopians. Additionally, 42 individuals were arrested for trying to leave the Kingdom illegally.

In addition to detaining violators, the Ministry of Interior arrested five individuals involved in transporting, sheltering, and employing lawbreakers.

Procedures are underway for 13,013 expatriates, with 5,374 detained for violations and instructed to obtain proper travel documentation.

The Ministry has warned that facilitating illegal entry, transport, or shelter of individuals into the Kingdom may result in severe penalties, including up to 15 years in prison, fines of up to SR1 million, and confiscation of vehicles or properties involved.