Cairo: Saudi Arabia has announced opening a consular section at its embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul.
The move reflects the kingdom’s government to provide all consular services to the Afghan people, the Saudi news agency SPA reported, saying the service started on Tuesday.
Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia called on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to hold an emergency meeting on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.
Pakistan has offered to host the meeting on December 18.
Saudi Arabia said it hopes that the meeting will come up with “appropriate mechanisms” to offer humanitarian aid to the Afghan people, coordinate related steps with the UN and its agencies as well as with international financial institutions with the aim of mitigating the impact of the humanitarian crisis on the Afghans.
Afghanistan has seen a halt to much foreign aid since the Taliban movement’s takeover of the country last August.
Saudi Arabia has warned that a potential economic meltdown in Afghanistan and deteriorating living standards there will not only result in a “humanitarian tragedy”, but will also result in more instability in Afghanistan and dire consequences for world peace.
It also urged the Afghan government to contain all Afghan factions, comply with international pacts and respect human rights, including women’s rights to education and work.