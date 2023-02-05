Cairo: Saudi Arabia and Oman have signed a pact to promote growth of digital economy and communication infrastructures, Saudi media reported.
The executive programme was co-signed by officials from the Saudi and Omani ministries of communications and information technology in Riyadh.
Sponsoring the signing ceremony were Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al Swaha and his Omani counterpart Saeed bin Hamoud, the Saudi news agency SPA reported.
The programme puts into effect strategic partnership based on a memo-randum of understanding signed by the two countries last November.
The programme aims to make use of the geographical positions of the two Gulf countries, promote investment in sea and land cables running through their territory, and create a joint work environment to bolster cooperation in fields of communication infrastructures and information technology services as well as high-speed digital linkage to exchange data.
Moreover, the programme is designed to work out options to carry out a regional digital linkage via investment entities and licensed companies as well as pumping more investment in global clouding services and data centres to maximise regional benefits. Saudi Arabia and Oman are members of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council. Cooperation has recently flourished between the two countries.
In July 2021, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman made the first visit by an Omani leader to the kingdom in over a decade. During the visit, the two countries signed a pact, establishing a joint council to coordinate stances in all fields.
The visit marked Sultan Haitham’s first foreign trip since he assumed power in January 2020.
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman visited Oman in December 2021.