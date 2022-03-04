Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the Kingdom is ready to act as a mediator between all parties related to the Ukrainian crisis, during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Crown Prince underlined the Kingdom’s support for efforts that would lead to a political solution ending the crisis and achieving security and stability.
Touching on the impact of the Ukraine crisis on energy markets, he reiterated the Kingdom’s keenness to maintain the balance and stability of the global oil market.
Bin Salman also highlighted the important role of the OPEC+ agreement in maintaining stability in energy markets.
They also discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields.