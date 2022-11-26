Cairo: Saudi labour authorities have said that recruitment of Filipino domestic workers to the kingdom has resumed after a months-long halt.
The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources’ Musaned domestic labour programme said applying for recruitment of house labour from the Philippines is now available electronically, provided recruitment regulations are met, Saudi news portal al-Marsd reported.
The recruitment of Filipino domestic workers was suspended in Saudi Arabia late last year.
The Philippine embassy was quoted at time as saying the suspension was due to new regulations issued by the Philippine Ministry of Labour governing the contractual relationship between Filipino household workers and their foreign employers.
Saudi labour authorities have recently sought to regulate the domestic labour market.
To this end, the Musaned domestic labour programme has been launched to help customers learn about their rights and duties, and related services including visa issuance, recruitment requests and contractual relation between the employer and the worker.
Last August, Saudi and Philippine officials held talks on resuming employment of domestic workers in the kingdom, a popular destination for migrant workers.