Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) has arrested 233 Saudis and expats while 641 others are still under investigation over corruption charges, local media reported.
Nazaha said the detainees were involved in administrative and financial crimes, including bribery, abuse of power and forgery.
The anti-corruption watchdog carried out 5,518 inspections that led to the arrest of 233 employees from the ministries of Defence, Interior, National Guard, Foreign Affairs, Health, Justice and Municipal, Rural and Housing Affairs.
The anti-graft body is still investigating 641 Saudis and expatriate residents over corruption charges.
The move is the latest in a series of arrests by Nazaha to promote integrity and transparency and fight corruption in the Kingdom.
The agency has set up an e-service, enabling people to report any administrative or financial corruption in one of the authorities covered by the National Anti-corruption Commission.
“Anyone can file a complaint and Nazaha will take the necessary action regarding the matter if the case falls under its authority, or it will transfer the case to the competent government agency,” Nazaha said in a statement.
It also urged public members to report any suspicion of financial and administrative corruption through its hotline 980, or email: nazaha.gov.sa@980 or fax: 0114420057