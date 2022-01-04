Dubai: A Saudi man and his two teenage daughters died on Sunday after their vehicle was swept away by floodwaters in a valley in Balqarn Governorate in Asir region, media reported.
Ghassab Al Olayani, 70, and both his daughters were on their way home after he picked them from school on Sunday. The accident happened when their vehicle was swept away by fierce flooding in Shawas Valley in the Balqarn Governorate.
It was reported the car drifted while crossing a torrent in the Shawas Valley. Civil Defence teams rushed to the site and managed to retrieve the bodies of the father and one daughter on Sunday night. The body of the other daughter was recovered on Monday.
Prince Turki bin Talal, Governor of Asir region, offered his condolences to the family of the deceased. He urged residents to adhere to the instructions issued by the General Directorate of Civil Defence and not to risk crossing and approaching valleys during their flow, in order to preserve their lives.