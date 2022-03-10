Cairo: Saudi Arabia has lifted a ban on its citizens’ travel to Thailand amid growing ties between the two countries after they restored full diplomatic links earlier this year.
The Saudi General Directorate of Passports has said that Saudis and Thais are now allowed to enter both countries.
In January, Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, and Thailand agreed to fully restore diplomatic ties between the two countries and to exchange ambassadors in around 32 years.
The move was agreed during a landmark official visit by Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to Riyadh where he met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The Saudi national carrier, Saudia, earlier this week relaunched its flights between the kingdom and Thailand.
The first batch of Thai Muslims arrived in Saudi Arabia aboard a Saudia flight last week to perform Umrah or lesser pilgrims.