Dubai: Saudi Arabia has launched its first electric public transport bus in Jeddah on Thursday, in the latest move aimed at reducing carbon emissions across the Kingdom, local media reported.
The bus can travel up to 300 kilometers on a single charge, with high efficiency, consuming less than 10 per cent electricity compared to other electric buses.
The modern electric passenger buses, operated by SAPTCO, will serve residents within Jeddah’s public transport routes, travelling along the A7 route that connects Khalidiyah and Balad, passing through Prince Saud Al Faisal Street and Madinah Road. Residents in Khalidiyah, Rowdah, Andalus, Ruwais, and Baghdadiyah can access the service.
Rumaih Al Rumaih, Acting Chairman of the Public Transport Authority (PTA), inaugurated the service at a ceremony with the Mayor of Jeddah Governorate Saleh Al Turki and President of the Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO) Khaled Al Hogail in attendance.
Dr. Al Rumaih noted the significant progress Saudi Arabia has made in the transportation sector, including the use of clean fuels aimed at reducing emissions by 25 per cent.
The PTA and Jeddah Mayoralty also plans to launch electric public transport services in medium-sized cities such as Jazan, Sabya, Abu Arish, Taif, and Qassim this year, followed by Tabuk, Al Ahsa, and other cities, offering a convenient mode of transportation for citizens and residents.
To address traffic congestion, the PTA aims to use alternative modes of transportation that reduce carbon emissions, working towards the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal of reducing carbon emissions in transportation by 45 per cent.