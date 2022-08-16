Cairo: Saudi Arabia has launched a virtual exhibition on the Holy Kaaba, Islam’s most sacred site, an event coinciding with the annual washing of the place.
The exhibit was launched by the General Presidency for Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques to enhance visitors’ knowledge about the Holy Kaaba housed at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.
“The exhibition aims at enriching the visitors’ experience and highlighting the kingdom’s efforts in serving the two holy mosques and caring for the worshipers,” said the presidency’s undersecretary for exhibition and museum affairs Eng. Maher Al Zahrani, according to the Saudi news agency SPA.
He added that on the occasion of the Kaaba washing, the show also displays some tools used in the washing process.
Early Tuesday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman led the washing of the Kaaba for the second time in less than four years on behalf of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Al Ekhbariya TV reported.
The television showed the heir apparent performing the ceremonial washing of the walls of the sacred site using the holy Zamzam water mixed with rose water.
Upon his arrival at the Grand Mosque, Prince Mohammad performed ritual circumambulation of the Kaaba and a tawaf (circumambulation) prayer before heading
inside the site to lead the washing ceremony.
The washing follows the tradition of the Prophet Mohammed, peace be upon him, and is undertaken during Muharram, the first month of the Islamic Hijri year.