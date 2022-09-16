Cairo: Saudi Arabia has launched a unique competition inviting musicians to compose pieces mixing sounds of musical instruments with those of making Saudi coffee as part of the “Year of Saudi Coffee” initiatives.
The “Saudi Coffee Music” competition, offering total cash prizes of SR150,000, was announced by the Saudi Ministry of Culture. The ministry has invited interested musicians to visit the link engage.moc.gov.sa/yosc _music and set November 15 as the deadline for registration and applications.
Winners will be announced on December 29, with the top winner to be awarded SR100,000 and the second SR50,000, Riyadh newspaper reported.
Saudi Arabia has designated 2022 as the “Year of Saudi Coffee” under the Quality of Life Programme in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, an ambitious development scheme.
The “Year of Saudi Coffee” is a national initiative celebrating Saudi coffee through a wide array of events and competitions.
Last February, the Ministry of Culture renamed Arabic coffee to Saudi coffee at all restaurants and coffee shops in the kingdom.
Coffee is a popular drink in Saudi Arabia.