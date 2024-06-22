Dubai: Sheikh Saleh Al Shaibi, the chief key holder and caretaker of the Kaaba, passed away on Saturday, June 22, after a prolonged illness.

Sheikh Saleh Al Shaibi was the 109th successor in a line that dates back to Uthman bin Talha, a companion of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), to whom the key of the Kaaba was originally entrusted. The burial will take place at the Al Mu’alla Cemetery in Mecca.

Taking over the role of caretaker in 2013, Al Shaibi was the 77th member of his family to serve in this capacity, a tradition that has spanned centuries.

The family’s duties include managing the affairs of the Kaaba, cleaning, washing, ironing, and necessary repairs of its Kiswa (cover), as well as receiving visitors and handling all related tasks.

A scholar in his own right, Al Shaibi held a doctorate in Islamic studies and authored several books on religion and history, contributing deeply to the spiritual and scholarly community.