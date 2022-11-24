Dubai: A Jordanian man, his mother and his wife, were killed in a traffic accident in the holy city of Medina in Saudi Arabia, in the early hours of Wednesday, local media reported.
The accident occurred when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned on the highway while they were on their way to Medina. The family was travelling from Jordan to the Kingdom to perform Umrah.
Haitham Khattab, the representative of the Jordanian Embassy in Riyadh, said that the Saudi rescue team rushed to the scene of the accident only to find their dead bodies.