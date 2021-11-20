Dubai: WhatsApp users in Saudi Arabia have been advised to be vigilant and mindful when using WhatsApp because removing a member of a WhatsApp group can land admins in jail.
According to the Saudi legal advisor Ahmad Ajab, any admin who removes a member of a WhatsApp group will be jailed for one year and fined $135,000 if the member’s removal resulted in proven damages.
Mecca Newspaper quoted Ajab as saying that if any member of a WhatsApp group from which they were removed, filed a case against the admin supported by documented damages, admins could be jailed for one year and fined $135,000. This is according to Article 3 of the Saudi Anti-Cybercrime Law.
He added that the damages may befall the affected member are often more moral than being physical and include admin being mean or vile; or showing expressions of contempt or disdain towards the removed members.
Article 3 of the Saudi Anti-Cybercrime Law states that any person who defames and inflicts damage upon others through the use of various information technology devices shall be subject to imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year and a fine not exceeding SR500,000 or to either punishment.