Abu Dhabi: The first sound trademark certificate to retain property rights has been issued in Saudi Arabia, as the Kingdom seeks to improve the regulation of trademarks for better business practices, local media reported.
The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) issued the certificate to the Saudi Telecom Co. in accordance with the trademark law and regulations enforced in the Gulf Cooperation Council area.
SAIP called upon those who wish to establish and register a trademark to apply through its official website.