Abu Dhabi: The police of Al Jawf and Mecca referred three citizens and two Pakistani residents to the Public Prosecution for publishing fake videos on social media, in which one of them claimed his vehicle was broken and its contents stolen, with the aim of promoting his accounts and gaining views, local media reported.
Another video showed filming next to a shop in the Qurayyat governorate, with sound effects of gunfire, was published by two Pakistanis to promote their account.
Lawyer and legal advisor Majid Al Ahmari told Okaz the detainees are facing the cybercrime law, which prohibits the production, preparation, transmission, or storage of rumours that would prejudice public order through the internet or a computer.
He stressed that its penalties amount to five years in prison, a fine of 3 million riyals, and the publication of a summary of the ruling in newspapers at the expense of the convict, in accordance with article 6 of the Anti-Cybercrime Law.
Article 13 of the law, he added, stipulates the confiscation of the devices used in the crime, closing the website, the account used, or the place where the service is provided, whenever the crime was committed with the knowledge of its owner.
Al Ahmari said according to article 9 of the law, whoever incited, aided, or agreed to commit any of these criminal acts shall be punished with the penalty prescribed for the original perpetrator.