Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance’s supervisory teams have detained an imam for soliciting donations in cash and kind in the eastern part of Riyadh, local media reported.
The imam allegedly misused the mosque’s resources and constructed a temporary shelter to store collected food items in violation of regulations. The imam was charged with breaking rules issued by the ministry, which prohibited collecting donations in cash or kind through unofficial channels.
According to the ministry’s statement, the supervisory teams investigated and documented the incident, and the case was forwarded to the competent authorities to carry out legal procedures against the violator.
Furthermore, the ministry urged citizens and expatriates to report any mosque employees collecting donations by contacting the ministry’s Beneficiary Services Center (1933) or informing its branches in various regions throughout the Kingdom. The ministry emphasized the significance of the public’s role in fulfilling the ministry’s objectives and vision.