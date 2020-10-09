Dubai: Health facilities and development projects worth SR32 million have been launched in Jeddah, according to local media.
Prince Mishaal Bin Majid Bin Abdul Aziz, Governor of Jeddah, on Wednesday launched a number of health facilities and development projects to be carried out by the Ministry of Health.
The launch ceremony was attended by Dr. Tawfiq Al Rabiah, Minister of Health and a number of senior health officials.
New logo
Prince Mishaal was briefed on a project to expand the intensive care unit and equipping the operation and support rooms at Aziziyah Children’s Hospital. The governor and the minister inaugurated the emergency building at Al Thaghr Hospital.
They also launched the new identity logo of Prince Fawaz and Bawadi Health Centers, in addition to the renovation of the building of the legal committees to provide the best preventive and treatment services for the people of Jeddah.
Prince Mishaal was updated on the health projects being implemented in Jeddah, such as developing external facades of several health facilities, in addition to developing 14 health centres with a new facelift, as well as the rehabilitation