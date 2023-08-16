Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Education has unveiled plans to further the joint education initiative by allowing female teachers to instruct fourth grade students in public schools.
As the new academic year 1445 AH commences, three schools have been earmarked for this progressive change.
According to reports, the chosen institutions are early childhood schools located in the Department of Education in Al Qassim-Buraydah region, as well as educational departments in the governorates of Unayzah and Al Bukayriyah.
This shift is set to begin on Sunday as students, both male and female, return to their classrooms.
This move builds on a prior decision by the ministry. Female educators were previously given the green light to teach all primary-level students in private and international schools across various regions and governorates of the Kingdom.