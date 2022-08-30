Dubai: Expats wishing to get a diving license in Saudi Arabia will have to get the sponsor’s approval first, Okaz newspaper reported.
According to the regulations issued by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA), a diving permit from one of the entities running diving training centers is also required in order to apply for a diving license from the ministry.
When applying for a diving license, applicants should additionally include copies of their centre-issued diving license as well as a national ID or a current residency permission (iqama).
According to ministry sources, applicants must complete an application form and enclose a certificate of medical checkups.
The ministry also announced regulations for issuing licenses for diving training centers. According to the rules, applicants must submit an application together with a copy of your national ID, the site’s title deed or leasing agreement, and a municipal (baladiya) license.
This is in addition to a certified diving instructor license for instructors, a commercial register, as well as a letter addressed to the Border Guards seeking approval for the establishment of the center.
The rules also provide that in order to apply for a license for a diving training centre, the 'technical fitness report' of the centre which includes a review of the training and safety equipment at the facility, must be presented.