Cairo: Saudi police have arrested two expatriates suspected of amassing funds of unknown origin and illegally transferring it outside the kingdom, the latest such arrests in the kingdom.
The pair, who are Syrian residents, were arrested in Riyadh where they used two housing units for the illegal business, the Saudi news agency SPA reported.
Police found in their possession a total of SR585,490.
Earlier this week, police in the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah arrested a Spaniard suspected of receiving funds of unknown origin and transferring it outside Saudi Arabia.
A total of SR305,893 was found in his possession and the suspect was referred to public prosecution.