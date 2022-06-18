Cairo: Saudi Arabia has said that expatriates can enter and leave the kingdom without being required to have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as the country has recently lifted all restrictions against the pandemic.
The General Directorate of Passports said that to travel from the kingdom, expatriates must have valid visas and passports as well as comply with entry stipulations in the countries to which they head, Okaz newspaper reported.
Expatriates can return to Saudi Arabia without the need to have been vaccinated against COVID-19, but must have valid visas and residency IDs, according to the directorate.
Saudi Arabia, a country of around 34.8 million, hosts a large community of migrant workers.
Last week, the kingdom lifted all anti-pandemic measures including the mandatory wearing of face masks in closed doors, or vaccination to enter events, public transportation or planes.