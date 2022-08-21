Cairo: Expatriates, who leave Saudi Arabia on a final exit visa and later return on a new visa can apply for replacing their old driving licences, the kingdom’s traffic authorities have said.
The Saudi General Directorate of Traffic has advised expatriates returning on a new resident ID to check with its departments and apply for a driving licence using the new ID number, Okaz newspaper has reported.
In case the expatriate’s driving licence expired followed by departure from the kingdom on a final exit visa and return later to Saudi Arabia, he/she will have to pay due fees and fines, undergo a medical check-up, check with the traffic department and apply for a new licence.
The General Directorate of Traffic also said that a foreigner coming to Saudi Arabia on a visit visa can drive using an international licence or a valid foreign driving licence for one year.